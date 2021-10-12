2021 October 12 11:24

Port of Oakland regains Japan giant’s key Asia ship route

Japanese shipping giant Ocean Network Express (ONE) is restoring a key Asia-U.S., trade route at the Port of Oakland. The world’s sixth-largest container carrier brings its PS5 service back to Oakland Nov. 13, the Port said today. The service connects the U.S. West Coast with ports in Tokyo and China.

Singapore-based ONE, an amalgamation of three Japanese shipping lines, cut Oakland from the PS5 in 2019. The updated service follows this route: Shanghai, Ningbo, Los Angeles, Oakland, Tokyo and Shanghai.

The Port said resumption of the weekly route aids U.S. meat exporters facing soaring demand in Japan. It should also help Chinese manufacturers exporting from the Ports of Shanghai and Ningbo, the Port said. Shippers on both sides of the Pacific have contended with critical vessel space shortages in 2021.



About the Port of Oakland

