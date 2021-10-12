2021 October 12 11:13

RF Navy’s LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov to ensure safety of navigation off the coast of Africa

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

A detachment of the Northern Fleet consisting of the large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin and the rescue tugboat Altai under the flag of the commander of the anti-submarine ships of the NF, Captain 1st rank Stanislav Varik, has begun to ensure the safety of navigation in the Gulf of Guinea of the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of the African continent, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The North Sea crew surveyed more than nine thousand square miles and conducted an inspection of one suspicious civilian vessel.

Monitoring of the situation in the Gulf of Guinea is carried out with the help of the Ka-27 search and rescue helicopter, which, in addition to the crew, houses a group of marines armed with machine guns and assault rifles to fight pirates and prevent the seizure of ships.

In addition to the fight against piracy, the Northern Fleet sailors have prepared to provide possible assistance to sailors in distress in the ocean. During the rescue exercise, they practiced rendering assistance to an emergency vessel, extinguishing a fire, evacuating victims from the deck and from the water, as well as providing them with medical assistance.

The long-distance campaign of the LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov began on June 28 by leaving the main base of the Northern Fleet - Severomorsk. First, the ship's crew took part in the Main Naval Parade in Kronstadt, and after its completion, they worked out individual episodes of practical actions in the Atlantic during a command and staff training on the management of forces and troops of the Northern Fleet.

From August 18 to September 23, the Northern Fleet sailors operated in the Mediterranean Sea. During this time, they made business calls to Algeria, Syria and Cyprus, and also conducted a number of exercises on various types of defence of a detachment of ships at sea crossing and worked out the search for submarines of a mock enemy.

Since leaving the base of the LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov has passed more than 18 thousand nautical miles.