2021 October 12 10:27

Marlink adds Mintra to partner programme to provide anytime, anywhere seafarer training

Marlink, the leading provider of smart network solutions, has partnered with digital learning specialist Mintra to create a streamlined solution that delivers safety training with offline capability directly to seafarers via their vessel’s IT network or through the cloud, according to the company's release.

The agreement leverages Marlink’s Application Partner Programme which enables solution providers to optimise their services for delivery via an application management platform. Together with Trainingportal - the cloud-based learning and competency management system from Mintra - customers can now access streamlined and secure delivery of training sessions and training data across all devices.

This approach transitions seafarers away from manual training processes where crew undertake eLearning by connecting physical media to their laptop. Mintra’s solution and goal is to accelerate the pace of digitalisation in maritime, bringing the sector in line with other industries where 89% of organisations now deliver training by digital learning.

Seafarers will have access to 2,600 compliance-based eLearning courses in Trainingportal, more than 300 of which are developed for maritime. This includes an offline version of type-specific manufacturer approved ECDIS (Electronic Chart and Display Information System), as well as the world’s first fully online STCW-compliant courses, which are available exclusively from Mintra.

As well as being a learning management system where users access training and records in one place, Trainingportal is also a competency management system with full survey, content authoring and publishing tools. It provides an overview of the training certifications required on board the vessel, easy enrolments functionality to ensure compliance and allows officers to undertake assessments and appraisals with crew.



About Marlink

Marlink provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.



About Mintra

Mintra is a leading provider of digital learning and human capital management systems for safety-critical industries worldwide. Trainingportal - a learning and competency management system - provides an online portfolio of over 2,500 eLearning courses to over 1.7 million workers, while OCS HR crew management system supports the operations of more than 1,800 vessels worldwide.