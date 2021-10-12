  • Home
  • News
  • Government Commission for Tourism backs up financing of STLC’s programme of subsidized leasing from NWF
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 12 10:02

    Government Commission for Tourism backs up financing of STLC’s programme of subsidized leasing from NWF

    This measure of state support is estimated at RUB 108 billion

    As a measure of state support of domestic shipbuilding in the segment of passenger ships, the Government Commission for Tourism backs up a possibility to finance the programme of subsidized leasing from the National Wealth Fund (NWF), read the minutes of the Commission meeting held on 30 September 2021 (IAA PortNews has a copy of the meeting records).

    Following the  joint presidium meeting of the Government Commission for Tourism Development in the Russian Federation and the State Council Commission of the Russian Federation for Tourism and Physical Fitness and Sport, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation were instructed to look into financing of investment project of STLC “Programme for subsidized leasing of civil water craft” from the National Wealth Fund with annual interest of 1.5% for construction of cruise ships.

    The results are to be reported to RF Government by 1 November 2021.

    The Ministry of Industry and Trade earlier shared its plans to have over 300 ships built under subsidized leasing programmes by 2030.

    IAA PortNews earlier cited Oleg Ryazantsev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, speaking at NEVA 2021 exhibition, who estimated the subsidized leasing programme of STLC at RUB 108 billion.

    “Today, together with STLC, colleagues from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development, we follow the presidential instructions to obtain RUB 108 billion from the National Wealth Fund. It will be a large-scale programme through 2030s. Meanwhile, we understand that with the funds obtained from NWF, STLC will be able to raise the same amount from the debt capital market, plus RUB 40 billion under the state shipbuilding development programme. In total, our estimates show that those leasing based resources will let us build more than 300 ships by 2032”, said the official.

    According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, STLC programme includes cruise ships of PV300 and PV180 designs, passenger ships of Chaika type running on LNG and on diesel fuel, as well as small-size cruise ships supposed to replace the Moskva type vessels.

    Related link:

    More than 300 ships to be built by 2032 under subsidized leasing programmes >>>>

Другие новости по темам: passenger ships, leasing, shipbuilding, STLC, tourism  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 12

10:02 Government Commission for Tourism backs up financing of STLC’s programme of subsidized leasing from NWF
09:29 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue upward trend on Oct.12
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 11

2021 October 11

18:27 OOCL's Trans-Atlantic Trade – Atlantic Mediterranean Express temporarily replaces Savannah with Charleston
18:01 Admiral Makarov SUMIS integrated into European Maritime Simulator Network
17:40 The Jacques Cartier cruise ship makes its first call at the Port of València
17:28 Ocean B.C. Towing Inc. from Canada joins IAPH as associate member
17:03 Cocoa trade hub at PTP has potential to attract foreign investors
16:43 Six infrastructure projects selected in first CES Rotterdam-Moerdijk
16:22 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV completed another trip to Novaya Zemlya
15:35 Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines begins at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
15:10 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 rose by 1.7% Y-o-Y
14:41 Russian Maritime Law Association joins Comitee Maritime International
14:13 Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
13:46 Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for foundation installation
13:20 The Port of Kiel acquired 6.5 hectare area of former power plant site
12:17 The Russian Fishery Company increases the output of deep processing products in Q3 2021
11:47 Horisont Energi signs MOU with Koole Terminals B.V.
11:03 U-Ming takes onboard Jotun’s Hull Skating Solutions for bulker newbuild
10:41 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue to rise on October 11
10:24 APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
10:08 Navigation closed for small-size vessels in inner bays of Bering Sea
09:30 Crude oil prices rise on high demand
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 8

2021 October 10

15:19 Silver Ships Inc. awarded $8.2M delivery order for Navy and Coast Guard boats
14:06 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers
13:26 Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax began
11:51 PETRONAS FLNG Satu delivers milestone 50th LNG cargo
10:51 The Valencia VCFI grew by 1.26% in September
10:28 USCG investigating Southern California pipeline fracture

2021 October 9

14:09 Low carbon wind farm CTV developed by Robert Allan Ltd.
13:11 Visible SCM becomes 'Visible SCM – A Maersk Company'
12:31 APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
12:17 Azimut and MarineMax yachts awarded at Cannes Boat Show
11:08 Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project

2021 October 8

18:37 ABS chosen by Allseas for Their Deep Sea Mineral Collection Project
18:07 DNV verifies Sungrow FPV's Anchoring and Mooring design methodology using new Floating Solar Recommended Practice
17:53 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
17:32 LNG-fuelled vessels approach 30% of orders
16:36 Aker Arctic developed friction testing machine for paints used in hull protection
15:23 Jan De Nul orders monopile installation system for its Floating Installation Vessel Les Alizés
14:12 Konecranes wins contract in West Africa for 5 RTGs
13:25 Hydrogen Hub Amsterdam-North Sea Canal Area launched at World Hydrogen Congress
12:42 Port Houston delivers record high cargo with record low air emissions
12:31 Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo