2021 October 11 18:27

OOCL's Trans-Atlantic Trade – Atlantic Mediterranean Express temporarily replaces Savannah with Charleston

OOCL announceв that its Atlantic Mediterranean Express (ATM1) service will begin calling Charleston, Wando Welch Terminal instead of Savannah, for a period of 6 weeks, commencing as from the following voyage:

• CMA-CGM La Traviata 272 W, ETA Charleston on November 27, 2021