  • 2021 October 11 17:40

    The Jacques Cartier cruise ship makes its first call at the Port of València

    The cruise ship Jacques Cartier of the premium company “Le Ponant” made its first call at the Port of València on Sunday, according to the company's release. The head of cruises of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Francesca Antonelli and the captain of the ship, Christophe Roger Antoine Dupuy, exchanged the traditional metopa, which in the case of Valenciaport consists of a “Socarrat”, the Valencian terracotta tile designed with a maritime motif.

    The captain highlighted the good reception his company has received in València, the high quality of the COVID-19 protocols and the variety and excellent tourist offer of the city and its surroundings. The Jacques Cartier is a luxury cruise ship of the Explores class of the Ponant shipping company, which was commissioned in 2020 and has innovative, sustainable and environmentally friendly equipment. It is 131 metres long by 18 metres wide, and has a registered tonnage of 9,976 tonnes with a cruising speed of 12.5 knots. Its maximum capacity is only 184 passengers in 92 cabins, with 118 crew members.

    The conservation of the marine ecosystem is a priority for Ponant, and the company’s latest ships have been awarded the Bureau Veritas international cleanship label for their commitment to environmental protection. This ship has a multi-sensory underwater space accessible to all passengers, a true emotional experience. Thanks to two large portholes reminiscent of the eyes of cetaceans, you can enjoy a unique view of the seabed without disturbing its fauna and flora.

Другие новости по темам: Port of València, cruise, Ponant  


