2021 October 11 16:22

Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV completed another trip to Novaya Zemlya

Image source: Oboronlogistics

Since July 2020, the vessel has been operating in the northern direction and is based in the port of Murmansk

At the end of September 2021, the ship Sparta IV delivered 2,000 tons of construction materials from the port of Arkhangelsk to the port point Belushya Guba of Novaya Zemlya Archipelago in the interests of organizations of the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.

The materials are intended for the construction of various infrastructure facilities in the Arctic zone. On the way back to Arkhangelsk, the ship took some decommissioned material assets.

All work on the delivery and unloading of goods was carried out by specialists of LLC Oboronlogistics on time and with proper quality.

Since July 2020, the vessel has been operating in the northern direction and is based in the port of Murmansk. In the navigation of 2021, the Sparta IV has already delivered more than 7 thousand tons of cargo to Novaya Zemlya archipelago.

Ship Sparta IV is equipped with two cargo cranes with a lifting capacity of 55 tons each, which allows to carry out loading and unloading operations.

Related link:

Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV delivered another batch of cargo to Novaya Zemlya >>>>