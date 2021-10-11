  • Home
  • 2021 October 11 15:10

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 rose by 1.7% Y-o-Y

    Image source: Vostochny Port
    Dry cargo handling shows stable increase while handling of liquid bulk cargo is down

    In January-September 2021, Russian seaports handled 621.49 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

    In the reported period, handling of dry cargo totaled 309.82 million tonnes (+4.8%), liquid cargo – 311.67 million tonnes (-1.3%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin totaled 70.39 million tonnes (-1.4%) including 22.19 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.0%) and 48.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.9 %).

    Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin totaled 186.16 million tonnes (+2.8%) including 88.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.9%) and 97.96 ilt of liquid bulk cargo млн тонн (-1.4%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin totaled 191.03 million tonnes (+3.0%) including 84.91 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.6%) and 106.12 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.3%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin totaled 5.37 million tonnes (-12.9%) including 1.82 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-30.8%) and 3.55 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.4%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin totaled 168.54 million tonnes (+0.8%) including 112.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.7%) and 55.84 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.7%).

