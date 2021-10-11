-
2021 October 11 15:10
Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 rose by 1.7% Y-o-Y
Dry cargo handling shows stable increase while handling of liquid bulk cargo is down
2021 October 11 15:10
Dry cargo handling shows stable increase while handling of liquid bulk cargo is down
|16:22
|Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV completed another trip to Novaya Zemlya
|15:35
|Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines begins at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
|15:10
|Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 rose by 1.7% Y-o-Y
|14:41
|Russian Maritime Law Association joins Comitee Maritime International
|14:13
|Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
|13:46
|Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for foundation installation
|13:20
|The Port of Kiel acquired 6.5 hectare area of former power plant site
|12:17
|The Russian Fishery Company increases the output of deep processing products in Q3 2021
|11:47
|Horisont Energi signs MOU with Koole Terminals B.V.
|11:03
|U-Ming takes onboard Jotun’s Hull Skating Solutions for bulker newbuild
|10:41
|MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue to rise on October 11
|10:24
|APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
|10:08
|Navigation closed for small-size vessels in inner bays of Bering Sea
|09:30
|Crude oil prices rise on high demand
|09:13
|Baltic Dry Index as of October 8
|15:19
|Silver Ships Inc. awarded $8.2M delivery order for Navy and Coast Guard boats
|14:06
|GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers
|13:26
|Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax began
|11:51
|PETRONAS FLNG Satu delivers milestone 50th LNG cargo
|10:51
|The Valencia VCFI grew by 1.26% in September
|10:28
|USCG investigating Southern California pipeline fracture
|14:09
|Low carbon wind farm CTV developed by Robert Allan Ltd.
|13:11
|Visible SCM becomes 'Visible SCM – A Maersk Company'
|12:31
|APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
|12:17
|Azimut and MarineMax yachts awarded at Cannes Boat Show
|11:08
|Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
|18:37
|ABS chosen by Allseas for Their Deep Sea Mineral Collection Project
|18:07
|DNV verifies Sungrow FPV's Anchoring and Mooring design methodology using new Floating Solar Recommended Practice
|17:53
|Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
|17:32
|LNG-fuelled vessels approach 30% of orders
|16:36
|Aker Arctic developed friction testing machine for paints used in hull protection
|15:23
|Jan De Nul orders monopile installation system for its Floating Installation Vessel Les Alizés
|14:12
|Konecranes wins contract in West Africa for 5 RTGs
|13:25
|Hydrogen Hub Amsterdam-North Sea Canal Area launched at World Hydrogen Congress
|12:42
|Port Houston delivers record high cargo with record low air emissions
|12:31
|Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
|12:07
|Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
|11:45
|More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
|11:23
|Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
|11:19
|ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
|10:47
|LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
|10:29
|FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
|10:03
|MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
|09:58
|Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
|09:30
|Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
|09:15
|Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement
|18:34
|Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
|17:49
|Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
|17:03
|COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
|16:54
|Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
|16:25
|World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
|16:03
|Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
|15:33
|Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
|15:25
|Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
|14:23
|APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
|13:57
|Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
|13:34
|MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
|13:12
|HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
|12:43
|Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
|12:42
|Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”