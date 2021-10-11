  • Home
  • News
  • Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 11 14:13

    Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project

    The technology group Wärtsilä and Norwegian ship owner Eidesvik Offshore ASA have signed a landmark cooperation agreement aimed at converting an offshore supply vessel (OSV) to operate with an ammonia-fuelled combustion engine with required fuel supply and safety system. This project will be the first of its kind ever in the world and has a provisional completion target by the end of 2023, according to the company's release.

    The OSV considered for a retrofit currently has Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines operating primarily with LNG fuel. The conversion will allow the vessel to operate with a 70 percent ammonia blend. Wärtsilä has already successfully laboratory tested an engine fuelled with a 70 percent ammonia blend. The ultimate goal is to achieve operation with 100 percent ammonia and with a minimum ignition fuel requirement.

    As a fuel, ammonia has the potential to drastically reduce emissions of CO2. Both Wärtsilä and Eidesvik have stated their commitment to supporting the industry’s efforts to decarbonise its operations.

    Eidesvik has a strong track record in supporting sustainable innovations, having used LNG fuel in its fleet from as early as 2003, and fuel cells from 2006. The company believes that to achieve the industry’s decarbonisation targets, not only newbuilds will need to have the appropriate technologies, but existing vessels must also be retrofitted accordingly. Furthermore, prolonging the life of existing assets requires less capital and is less energy-intensive than building new ones.

    Wärtsilä and Eidesvik are also partners in the EU-funded ShipFC project to equip a platform supply vessel, the ‘Viking Energy’ with a 2MW fuel cell running on green ammonia. The installation is scheduled to take place in late 2023.

    This ammonia conversion project also ties in with one of the ongoing work streams of the Wärtsilä-led Zero Emissions Energy Distribution at Sea (ZEEDS) project, aimed at developing ammonia-powered newbuilds and converting suitable existing vessels.

    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​

    Eidesvik Offshore ASA in brief:

    Eidesvik Offshore ASA owns and operates a world-wide fleet of purpose-built vessels, providing services to the offshore supply, subsea, offshore wind, and seismic markets.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä, Eidesvik Offshore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 11

16:22 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV completed another trip to Novaya Zemlya
15:35 Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines begins at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
15:10 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 rose by 1.7% Y-o-Y
14:41 Russian Maritime Law Association joins Comitee Maritime International
14:13 Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
13:46 Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for foundation installation
13:20 The Port of Kiel acquired 6.5 hectare area of former power plant site
12:17 The Russian Fishery Company increases the output of deep processing products in Q3 2021
11:47 Horisont Energi signs MOU with Koole Terminals B.V.
11:03 U-Ming takes onboard Jotun’s Hull Skating Solutions for bulker newbuild
10:41 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue to rise on October 11
10:24 APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
10:08 Navigation closed for small-size vessels in inner bays of Bering Sea
09:30 Crude oil prices rise on high demand
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 8

2021 October 10

15:19 Silver Ships Inc. awarded $8.2M delivery order for Navy and Coast Guard boats
14:06 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers
13:26 Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax began
11:51 PETRONAS FLNG Satu delivers milestone 50th LNG cargo
10:51 The Valencia VCFI grew by 1.26% in September
10:28 USCG investigating Southern California pipeline fracture

2021 October 9

14:09 Low carbon wind farm CTV developed by Robert Allan Ltd.
13:11 Visible SCM becomes 'Visible SCM – A Maersk Company'
12:31 APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
12:17 Azimut and MarineMax yachts awarded at Cannes Boat Show
11:08 Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project

2021 October 8

18:37 ABS chosen by Allseas for Their Deep Sea Mineral Collection Project
18:07 DNV verifies Sungrow FPV's Anchoring and Mooring design methodology using new Floating Solar Recommended Practice
17:53 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
17:32 LNG-fuelled vessels approach 30% of orders
16:36 Aker Arctic developed friction testing machine for paints used in hull protection
15:23 Jan De Nul orders monopile installation system for its Floating Installation Vessel Les Alizés
14:12 Konecranes wins contract in West Africa for 5 RTGs
13:25 Hydrogen Hub Amsterdam-North Sea Canal Area launched at World Hydrogen Congress
12:42 Port Houston delivers record high cargo with record low air emissions
12:31 Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”