2021 October 11 13:46

Vineyard Wind selects DEME Offshore US for foundation installation

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc., and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), announced that DEME Offshore US LLC will serve as its contractor for the installation of offshore wind turbine foundations for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.



In addition to the installation of turbines, which was announced earlier this year, DEME will also now handle the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, and scour protection for the wind turbine foundations, in addition to the offshore electrical substation foundation and platform, according to DEME's release.



As a part of the recently signed Project Labor Agreement, Vineyard Wind 1 and DEME Offshore will closely work together with the local unions and trades to provide training in this new industry. The goal is to have U.S. workers play an increasing role on a variety of scopes of work during the construction of the project.

Located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Wind 1 is slated to become the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the United States. With a generating capacity of 800 megawatts (MW), the project will provide significant benefits to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by providing clean electricity to power more than 400,000 homes, creating thousands of good paying jobs, and reducing electricity rates by $1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation. The project is also expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.68 million metric tons annually, the equivalent of taking 325,000 cars off the road each year.

Vineyard Wind reached financial close in September 2021 and will begin delivering clean energy to Massachusetts in 2023.



About DEME Group

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.



While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.