2021 October 11 10:41

MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue to rise on October 11

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued to rise on Oct.08:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 526.50 (+5.31)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 614.13 (+7.44)

MGO - USD/MT – 733.89 (+8.06)

As of October 08, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 24 (plus $ 21 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 44 (plus $42 the day before) and in Fujairah - plus $ 31 (plus $ 27 the day before). In Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index continued register an underestimation of 380 HSFO fuel grade by minus $ 10 (no changes). No significant changes wereregostered.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was underestimated on October 05 in three out of four selected ports. The undercharge ratio was: in Singapore - minus $11 (minus $19 the day before), in Fujairah - minus $ 7 (minus $19), in Rotterdam - minus $ 3 (minus $ 4). In Houston, VLSFO fuel grade was overpriced by $ 7 (minus $8 the day before). There most significant changes in VLSFO MBP/DBP index were registered in Singapore (plus $8).

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 06 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 20 (minus $39 the day before), minus $ 29 (minus $ 40) in Singapore, minus $ 47 (minus $ 56) in Fujairah and minus $ 1 (minus $ 2) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Rotterdam - the increase of $19 compared to the day before.

We expect global bunker prices to increase today: the prices for 380 HSFO may increase by 2-4 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 3 - 5 USD/MT, MGO LS may add 4-7 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com