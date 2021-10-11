2021 October 11 10:08

Navigation closed for small-size vessels in inner bays of Bering Sea

Navigation in coastal waters of the Chukchee Sea to be closed from October 15

Navigation is closed for small-size vessels in inner bays of the Bering Sea an in coastal waters of the East Siberian Sea from 10 October 2021, says Central Administration for the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The Region’s rivers are closed for small-size vessels from October 1.

Navigation in coastal waters of the Chukchee Sea will be closed from October 15, in coastal waters of the Bering Sea and the Anadyr Bay – from October 25.