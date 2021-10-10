  • Home
  • News
  • GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 10 14:06

    GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers

    GTT announces that it has received, in Q3 2021, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of four new LNG carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

    As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of  174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

    Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Другие новости по темам: GTT, LNG carrier, tank design  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 10

15:19 Silver Ships Inc. awarded $8.2M delivery order for Navy and Coast Guard boats
14:06 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers
13:26 Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax began
11:51 PETRONAS FLNG Satu delivers milestone 50th LNG cargo
10:51 The Valencia VCFI grew by 1.26% in September
10:28 USCG investigating Southern California pipeline fracture

2021 October 9

14:09 Low carbon wind farm CTV developed by Robert Allan Ltd.
13:11 Visible SCM becomes 'Visible SCM – A Maersk Company'
12:31 APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
12:17 Azimut and MarineMax yachts awarded at Cannes Boat Show
11:08 Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project

2021 October 8

18:37 ABS chosen by Allseas for Their Deep Sea Mineral Collection Project
18:07 DNV verifies Sungrow FPV's Anchoring and Mooring design methodology using new Floating Solar Recommended Practice
17:53 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
17:32 LNG-fuelled vessels approach 30% of orders
17:29 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
16:36 Aker Arctic developed friction testing machine for paints used in hull protection
15:23 Jan De Nul orders monopile installation system for its Floating Installation Vessel Les Alizés
14:12 Konecranes wins contract in West Africa for 5 RTGs
13:25 Hydrogen Hub Amsterdam-North Sea Canal Area launched at World Hydrogen Congress
12:42 Port Houston delivers record high cargo with record low air emissions
12:31 Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.