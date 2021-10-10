2021 October 10 13:26

Construction of the second new Superstar ro-pax began

Photo: Finnlines



Steel cutting, the beginning of construction of the second Superstar ro-pax vessel, Finncanopus, was celebrated at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China on 8 October 2021.



Finncanopus is the second vessel in the Superstar ro-pax series, the construction of which has now started. Construction of the first vessel, Finnsirius, started earlier this year. A total of two Superstars have been ordered.



The newbuilding programme proceeds and so-called mock-ups have been built of cabins, as well as public spaces, to check and test the quality and fine-tune details. One of the shipbuilding traditions, keel-laying of Finnsirius, will be the next milestone in April 2022.



Combining business and pleasure



Freight is Finnlines’ core business. Drivers, who are frequent travellers on the Finland–Sweden line, will appreciate their own lounge, sauna and laundry.



Finnlines has successfully combined the carriage of freight and passengers. When the new Superstar vessels enter traffic, the number of passengers will double. The interior has been designed to meet the needs of diverse customer segments and there will be more cabin categories than on Finnlines’ other ro-pax vessels. Passengers will have access to several restaurants, lounges, cafés, a spa and a gym. The spacious duty-free shop of around 400 m2 will have an extensive selection of goods.



Ride, drive or walk in



Commercial travellers have been the major customer group until now, but the Superstar vessels will welcome a new customer segment, foot passengers. The purpose is not only to move from one place to another, but to also enjoy the sea voyage. A wide range of services will be available and the large panorama windows and a covered observation lounge will give an opportunity to enjoy the archipelago and sea views.



Efficient and environmentally friendly operations



Finnlines is in the process of implementing its EUR 500-million eco-efficient newbuilding programme, which consists of three hybrid ro-ro vessels and two ro-pax vessels. The first ro-ro vessel is scheduled to be delivered this autumn and the following two in early 2022, whereas the deliveries of the ro-pax vessels are planned to take place in 2023.



“We are pleased to note that despite the long-lasting pandemic, our newbuilding programme has proceeded as scheduled. We will be proud to introduce the next-generation ro-pax vessels, which have capacity for around 5,200 metres of rolling cargo and can accommodate 1,100 passengers. At the same time, the vessels will offer a comfortable and sustainable way to travel,” says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.



Shipbuilding traditions



Steel cutting is a tradition dating back to the days when traditional woods were used for shipbuilding, but traditions stand the test of time in shipping. The second milestone is the keel laying ceremony when large sections of the bottom of the vessel are placed on blocks and raised from the dock. The next step is to launch the ship in the water for the first time, which also marks that the construction of the interior begins. Finally, the ship is named, the most festive event where a champagne bottle is broken over the bow of the ship.



Ship particulars, Finncanopus

Type of vessel Ro-ro passenger

Delivery 2023

Ice class 1 A Super

Length, overall 235.0 m

Gross tonnage 68,460

Deadweight 11,500

Lane metres 5,200

Passengers 1,100

Passenger cabins 323

Route Finland–Sweden (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär)



Emission reduction solutions

Shore power connection

Exhaust gas abatement

Waste heat recovery

Battery pack

Air lubrication

Auto-mooring

Ballast water treatment system