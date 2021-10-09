  • Home
  • News
  • Low carbon wind farm CTV developed by Robert Allan Ltd.
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 9 14:09

    Low carbon wind farm CTV developed by Robert Allan Ltd.

    With support from the Carbon Trust, UK and the Offshore Wind Accelerator program, Robert Allan Ltd. has brought the offshore wind industry closer to eliminating carbon emissions from the supply chain, with the development of a methanol-fueled RAptor 2400 Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV).

    As a marine fuel, methanol provides emissions benefits that are similar to natural gas when it comes to reducing CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulates, but without the need for cryogenic or pressurized fuel tanks. This reduces capital cost, saves space and allows more fuel to be carried. With the advent of green methanol – produced from sustainable low carbon sources including renewable electricity with carbon capture – well-to-wake carbon emissions can be reduced to net zero by switching to green methanol as it becomes more widely available in the years to come; a seamless transition requiring no changes to the vessel.

    “The possibility of using green methanol marks a shift from the current linear fuel cycle to a circular fuel cycle, where harmful combustion waste products are converted back into useful fuels. This will have great benefits for generations to come,” said Erik Johnston, P.Eng., Project Manager for Robert Allan Ltd.

    The particulars of the RAptor 2400 are:

    Length Overall: 23.8 m
    Moulded Beam: 8.0 m
    Moulded Draft: 1.1 m
    Methanol Capacity: 12 m3
    Installed Power: 1800 kW
    Speed: >25 knots

    Cabins for the master and two crew are in the demi-hull accommodations. A spacious and comfortable technician seating area with large forward and side windows on the main deck accommodates up to 12 wind farm service personnel.

    Four Scania DI16 main engines, each rated at 450 kW at 2100 rpm, provide propulsion. Converted to run on methanol by ScandiNAOS, these engines meet IMO Tier III emissions limits without any additional aftertreatment. Two engines in each demi-hull are connected to a dual-input gearbox driving a Servogear controllable pitch propeller system that caters to both maximizing sprint speed and bollard push performance. Extensive in-house CFD analysis was used to achieve a speed in excess of 25 knots at full load displacement.

    The CTV has been designed for compliance with Interim Guidelines for Safety of Ships Using Methyl/Ethyl Alcohol as Fuel and Lloyd’s Register Rules for the Classification of Methanol Fuelled Ships.

    Photo credit: Robert Allan Ltd.

Другие новости по темам: Robert Allan Ltd., design, offshore wind industry, carbon emissions  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 9

14:09 Low carbon wind farm CTV developed by Robert Allan Ltd.
13:11 Visible SCM becomes 'Visible SCM – A Maersk Company'
12:31 APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
12:17 Azimut and MarineMax yachts awarded at Cannes Boat Show
11:08 Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project

2021 October 8

18:37 ABS chosen by Allseas for Their Deep Sea Mineral Collection Project
18:07 DNV verifies Sungrow FPV's Anchoring and Mooring design methodology using new Floating Solar Recommended Practice
17:53 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
17:32 LNG-fuelled vessels approach 30% of orders
17:29 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
16:36 Aker Arctic developed friction testing machine for paints used in hull protection
15:23 Jan De Nul orders monopile installation system for its Floating Installation Vessel Les Alizés
14:12 Konecranes wins contract in West Africa for 5 RTGs
13:25 Hydrogen Hub Amsterdam-North Sea Canal Area launched at World Hydrogen Congress
12:42 Port Houston delivers record high cargo with record low air emissions
12:31 Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21