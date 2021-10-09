2021 October 9 13:11

Visible SCM becomes 'Visible SCM – A Maersk Company'

"Since the announcement of our company becoming part of the Maersk family in August, we have begun to share, collaborate, and integrate some functions with the Maersk organization. To further strengthen our link as part of the Maersk organization in North America, we are pleased to announce a change to the Visible branding. Our brand and logo will receive the new endorsement line ‘A Maersk Company’, similar to several other brands that operate as part of the Maersk family, effective October 4, 2021," Maersk said in a press release.



Together with Maersk, Visible SCM's goal is to be the leader in e-fulfillment and parcel delivery, creating integrated solutions for our customers that they cannot get anywhere else. The Company looks forward to strengthening its relationships with clients and partners by offering even more comprehensive supply chain solutions as part of the Maersk family.



The entire Visible SCM – A Maersk Company team remains focused on delivering for its customers throughout the most strenuous peak season yet and driving their success during this critical time.



About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs 80,000 people.