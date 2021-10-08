2021 October 8 18:37

ABS chosen by Allseas for Their Deep Sea Mineral Collection Project

Allseas’ 228-meter Hidden Gem is being equipped with a deep-sea mineral collection system to recover polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor and transfer them to the surface for transportation to shore. The nodules contain high grades of nickel, manganese, copper and cobalt—key metals required for building electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies, according to ABS's release.

In partnership with The Metals Company, Allseas is developing the pioneering project entirely to their own, unique specifications, including a wholly self-designed subsea vertical transport system, a subsea collection vehicle, and a surface nodule handling and storage system. The vessel will become the first to be classed as a subsea mining vessel by ABS.



The ABS Guide for Subsea Mining published in 2020, is the only international standard addressing design, construction and operations of subsea mineral collection equipment.