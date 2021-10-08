2021 October 8 18:07

DNV verifies Sungrow FPV's Anchoring and Mooring design methodology using new Floating Solar Recommended Practice

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has awarded a Statement of Conformity to the Chinese Solar Energy company Sungrow FPV, a provider of floating solar PV (FPV) for inland water and coastal areas, for its anchoring and mooring design methodology for FPV systems, according to DNV's release.

The Statement of Conformity is the first of its kind to refer to the DNVGL-RP-0584, Recommended Practice for Design, development and operation of floating solar photovoltaic systems, published in March this year. The Statement of Conformity was issued after a thorough verification process, based on the requirements and recommendations of DNVGL-RP-0584 concerning design methodology for anchoring and mooring of FPV plants.

The Statement of Conformity verifies that the design methodology for anchoring and mooring of Sungrow FPV, including design principles, methods and safety factors, complies with the recommended practice, and it is considered adequate to be implemented in design of future FPV projects. Project specific requirements, as well as correct site-specific environmental conditions, will need to be considered when applying the design methodology.

DNV’s 2021 Energy Transition Outlook forecasts Solar PV will see a 20-fold growth over the forecast period to 2050. A high technology cost-learning rate of presently 26% per capacity doubling explains much of this growth. Solar PV + storage and the production of green hydrogen will help solar contend with a low capture price for the electricity generated. Within the growing Solar PV industry, floating solar is still a niche, but growing rapidly.

Recent estimates for the global installed capacity of floating solar are above 3 GWp, with wide-spread consensus among industry players that the capacity is expected to reach 10 GWp before the end of 2025. A report from the World Bank estimates the global potential of floating solar, under moderate assumptions, is more than 4 TWp on man-made reservoirs alone, without accounting for coastal and offshore areas.



About Sungrow FPV

Sungrow FPV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sungrow Group, which has 24 years R&D and production experience in the PV industry. They own an experienced R&D team with a number of experts, they applied for more than 100 patents concerning floating body, anchor system, inverter & booster floating platform, system O&M and they lead Chinese floating photovoltaic (FPV) technology standards. 1.4 GW of floating systems have been supplied by Sungrow FPV around the world so far, with various application scenarios including offshore area, extreme cold area, drinking water reservoir, large water depth dam and etc. The achievement is positioning them as top floating solar provider for market share for 3 consecutive years. Sungrow FPV’s mission is to be the reliable FPV system & solution supplier.