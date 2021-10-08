2021 October 8 17:29

Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021

Image source: ABP

The ISLAND SKY was welcomed into Associated British Port’s (ABP) King George Dock last week, ABP says in a press release. The Port of Hull has welcomed many cruise vessels over the years, but this was the first since the start of the COVID pandemic and something to behold in the dock so often frequented by general cargo vessels.

The vessel, operated by Noble Caledonia, boasts 57 spacious luxury cabins, conveying the atmosphere of a private yacht amongst its guests. Accommodation is arranged over five decks and all suites have outside views.

ABP Humber Regional Director, Simon Bird, said: “The Port of Hull has much to offer turnaround and calling cruises, with efficient baggage handling, 24-hour security and extensive facilities, not to mention the many incredible cities on its doorstep such as Hull, Lincoln and York.”

The calling cruise stopped at the Port of Hull on the way to ABP’s Port of Ipswich, as part of a tour around the UK that started in Portsmouth. Guests were provided with the opportunity through operator Noble Caledonia to enjoy a trip to the historic and beautiful market town of Beverley in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Noble Caledonia Head of Fleet Operations, Mike Deegan, said: "We were delighted to be able to include Hull on this itinerary, a call which we made using our Covid-secure protocols to ensure the safety of our guests, crew and local communities. The area has much to offer and our guests were amazed at the picturesque nature of Beverley".

With the return of cruise, the Port of Hull looks forward to welcoming more of these incredible vessels in 2022.

Elsewhere in the ABP Group, the Port of Southampton’s newest cruise terminal was officially opened by the Maritime Minister during London International Shipping Week.

Robert Courts MP officially opened the £55 million next-generation Horizon Cruise Terminal, at an event to celebrate the Port of Southampton’s significant investment in the future of cruise.

Hull is one of several ABP ports handling cruise calls, including Ayr, Barrow, Cardiff, Ipswich, Lowestoft, Newport, Plymouth, Southampton, Swansea, Teignmouth, and Troon.