2021 October 8 14:12

Konecranes wins contract in West Africa for 5 RTGs

Lomé Container Terminal (LCT) S.A. in Togo, West Africa, has ordered 5 more Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes. The order was booked in June 2021 and the cranes will be delivered in the second half of 2022, according to the company's release.



The Konecranes RTGs on order are identical to those already operated by Lomé. They are 16-wheel machines lifting containers 1-over-6, 7 containers wide plus truck lane, with container anti-sway provided by the Dynapilot system. They are fully electric Ecolifting machines powered by busbars and equipped with the smart features Auto-steering and Stack Collision Prevention.

Auto-steering is DGPS-based: it keeps the RTG on a pre-programmed, straight drive path. Stack Collision Prevention helps the crane operator to prevent container collisions and knock-downs when a container is moved in the bay direction.

Lomé Container Terminal is part of Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) which, since its founding in 2000, has grown to become one of the largest and most geographically diverse terminal businesses globally. It has material ownership interests in 40 operating terminals and 1 development terminal in 27 countries on five continents.

