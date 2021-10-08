2021 October 8 13:25

Hydrogen Hub Amsterdam-North Sea Canal Area launched at World Hydrogen Congress

In the presence of a large international group of frontrunners in the field of the hydrogen economy, alderman Victor Everhardt of Economic Affairs of the Municipality of Amsterdam launched the Hydrogen Hub at the World Hydrogen Congress, according to the Port of Amsterdam's release.



Port of Amsterdam, Schiphol Airport, Tata Steel, Gasunie, Nobian, Vattenfall, Alliander, the Province of Noord-Holland, the Municipality of Amsterdam, the Municipality of Zaanstad, the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area, ORAM and the agency for the North Sea Canal region have joined forces to accelerate the transition to hydrogen.

The ambition of these partners is to develop the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area and the North Sea Canal Area into an international Hydrogen Hub in the coming decades. The plans for this Hydrogen Hub are described in a position paper that was presented by Victor Everhardt at the event.

The unique characteristics of the Amsterdam and North Sea Canal regions mean the utilisation of hydrogen has an excellent starting position to provide new, sustainable and unique value chains for the Netherlands, such as CO2-free steel and clean fuels for sea and air transport.