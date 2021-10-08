2021 October 8 12:42

Port Houston delivers record high cargo with record low air emissions

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority convened on Tuesday in an in-person public meeting for the first time since the pandemic's start, according to the company's release. The Emergency Suspension of the Open Meetings Act requirements ended, and in accordance, a quorum of the Commission was physically present.

Earlier this month, Port Houston received the draft report for the Goods Movement Emissions Inventory (GMEI), which updates emissions data from 2013 to 2019. The updated GMEI draft shows improvements in nearly every category. Even with the 53% twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) throughput increase and 8% increase in cargo tonnage during this period, the public terminals emissions were lowered by between 15% and 93% for all evaluated pollutants across the board in 2019 compared to 2013.

Additionally, Mr. Guenther noted receiving 9 new hybrid-electric rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes bringing the total to 31 RTG’s, growing this yard crane equipment from zero to 26% of the total fleet over recent years. The hybrid-electric RTGs reduce emissions by up to 70 to 90% over older diesel models.

Port Houston continues to explore opportunities, including accelerating an already aggressive capital investment strategy for the public terminals to stay in front of the demand. A highlight of items passed and authorized by the Commission included the award of a construction contract to complete rail spur construction at the Bayport terminal. Also, the Commission approved an order for more than $800,000 to purchase replacement data storage and increased redundancy equipment.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.