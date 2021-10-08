  • Home
  • News
  • Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 8 12:31

    Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga

    A number of contractual documents relating to the implementation of the construction project for the Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga (GPC of CPECG, forms part of the Complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG)) were signed yesterday at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2021, Gazprom says in a press release.

    A license agreement was signed, ensuring the provision of rights for the use of the natural gas liquefaction technology by Gazprom and Linde to the operator of the GPC of CPECG – RusKhimAlyans (joint venture of Gazprom and RusGazDobycha). The technology is patented in Russia, with Gazprom and Linde as the patent holders.

    Gazprom, Linde, and RusKhimAlyans signed a Memorandum of Intent. The parties plan to assess the possibility of building an additional – the third one – production train at the LNG production plant as part of the GPC of CPECG.

    RusKhimAlyans and Velesstroy signed a contract to build a temporary shift camp designed to accommodate 5,000 construction workers near Ust-Luga.

    The camp is intended for the workers, engineers and technicians engaged in the construction of a storage facility for raw materials & marketable products and a marine shipment terminal that form part of the GPC of CPECG.

    The camp will have housing facilities, canteens, medical stations, leisure areas, infrastructure facilities, and utilities. It is planned to implement a wide range of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the camp. Such measures, for instance, include building a housing facility serving as an observation area to quarantine newly-arrived workers. The camp will have its own fire station to ensure fire safety, as well as a security post with a police station to maintain public order.

    Velesstroy will be responsible for the development of design and working documentation, supply of materials & equipment, as well as construction & installation works and start-up & commissioning activities. The shift camp is due to be completed by late 2022.

    The GPC of CPECG will have the largest capacity in Russia and one of the largest in the world in terms of gas processing (45 billion cubic meters per year), and will be the leader in northwestern Europe in terms of liquefied natural gas production (13 million tons per year). Approximately 18 billion cubic meters of processed gas will be going into Gazprom's gas transmission system. Among the GPC's most important marketable products will be ethane, a valuable raw material for the gas chemical industry.

    The CPECG also includes the gas chemical complex technically affiliated with the GPC (the GCC of CPECG; the project operator is Baltic Chemical Complex, a subsidiary of RusGazDobycha). The GCC will process ethane fraction and produce up to 3 million tons of polymers per year – the largest output by a single facility worldwide.

    The construction of the CPECG started in May 2021. Under the existing EPC contracts, the consortium of Linde and Renaissance Heavy Industries shall provide for the design development and equipment supplies and perform construction works for the GPC of CPECG facilities (gas processing and off-site facilities at the GPC, as well as two LNG production trains).

Другие новости по темам: Ust-Luga, Gazprom  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 8

18:37 ABS chosen by Allseas for Their Deep Sea Mineral Collection Project
18:07 DNV verifies Sungrow FPV's Anchoring and Mooring design methodology using new Floating Solar Recommended Practice
17:53 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
17:32 LNG-fuelled vessels approach 30% of orders
17:29 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
16:36 Aker Arctic developed friction testing machine for paints used in hull protection
15:23 Jan De Nul orders monopile installation system for its Floating Installation Vessel Les Alizés
14:12 Konecranes wins contract in West Africa for 5 RTGs
13:25 Hydrogen Hub Amsterdam-North Sea Canal Area launched at World Hydrogen Congress
12:42 Port Houston delivers record high cargo with record low air emissions
12:31 Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21
13:56 ICS submits plan to IMO to deliver net zero by 2050
13:47 Stonepeak to acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2bn transaction
13:18 Russian Railways launches traffic on new bridge across Volga-Don Canal near Volgograd
11:46 Kalmar to deliver six Automatic Stacking Cranes to assist VICT extend yard capacity in Melbourne
11:39 Singapore to host SRS Forum 2021 organised by MPA