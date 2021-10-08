2021 October 8 11:45

More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025

A combination of engineering and operational solutions is required to comply with IMO recommendations



Sovcomflot is building up the share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the total volume of fuel consumed by the company’s fleet, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Popravko, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Sovcomflot, as saying at the Capital Markets Day held by SCF Group in Moscow.



While 16% of the company’s ships were powered by LNG by the end of 2020, more than 40 ships will use LNG as the main fuel by 2025, said the speaker.



Apart from transition to LNG, Sovcomflot is applying other technological solutions to mitigate the environmental footprint. Methods reducing the resistance between the ship’s hull and seawater let save 5-10% of fuel. Optimization of bow/hull shape – from 2% to 20%. Speed optimization along the route – from 2% to 50% .



“A combination of engineering and operational solutions is required to comply with IMO recommendations”, said Sergey Popravko.



SCF Group held its first Capital Markets Day on 7 October 2021. Sovcomflot‘s management team was hosting the Capital Markets Day in an all-virtual format comprising a presentation via a webcast followed by a Q&A session. A replay will be available in IR section of SCF web site: http://scf-group.ru/en/investors/

Sovcomflot was represented by President & Chief Executive Officer Igor Tonkovidov, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Sergey Popravko, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Nikolay Kolesnikov, Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer Vladimir Emelianov and Managing Director of Sovcomflot (UK) Callum Ludgate.

