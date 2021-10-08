2021 October 8 12:07

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will roll out the SRS Notation initiative to recognise ship owners and operators who voluntarily incorporate solutions to drive digital transformation, strengthen cyber security, enhance well-being of seafarers and pursue sustainable shipping. The Singapore Registry of Ships is the first ship registry in the world to introduce such an accreditation system. This was announced by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport, at the 2021 SRS Forum today. He also presented the SRS Top Net Tonnage Contributor Award to Wan Hai Lines Ltd. Themed “Your Partner in Quality and Sustainable Shipping” and organised by MPA, this year’s forum was conducted in a hybrid format, and focused on topics related to fleet improvement, prevention of container fire onboard and shipping decarbonisation.



Delivering the opening address, Mr Chee noted that the SRS has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 1966, and had since grown into one of the largest, youngest, and highest-quality fleets in the world. Singapore aimed to do more with our SRS together with tripartite partners in the industry and unions, and would be launching the SRS Notation, an accreditation system for vessels that have done well in key areas. He said: "Looking ahead, we aspire for the SRS Notation to be universally recognised as an assurance of a vessel's quality and future-readiness."



First ship registry in the world to introduce “smart”, “cyber”, “welfare” and “green” notations for vessels



To be rolled out on 1 November 2021, the SRS Notation covers four categories and is available to ship owners at no additional cost. Singapore-flagged vessels that fulfil the requirements for each of the categories will be issued a certificate of recognition and their details will be published on the MPA website to enhance their commercial attractiveness. The notation categories are:



“Smart” notation – awarded to vessels that adopt digital solutions to improve the safety and efficiency of shipboard operations, such as automation, advanced monitoring, and remote inspection.

“Cyber” notation – awarded to vessels that have adopted advanced cyber security measures to protect their key shipboard operational technology systems from cyber attacks. The four key systems are communication systems, propulsion, machinery and power control systems, navigation systems and cargo management systems.

“Welfare” notation – awarded to vessels equipped with good infrastructure and welfare amenities to enhance the quality of life for their crew.

“Green” notation – awarded to vessels that have implemented solutions to reduce their carbon emissions, such as usage of low- or zero-carbon fuels. Qualifying vessels will receive additional benefits what would be introduced from 2022, such as a reduction in initial registration fees and rebates on annual tonnage taxes during the qualifying duration.

More details about the SRS Notation application process will be made available to SRS ship owners at a later date.



Refreshed SRS logo – encapsulating a future-ready, trusted ship registry



A new logo for SRS was unveiled at the forum to commemorate the registry’s 55th anniversary. It comprises new visual elements that complement the former logo, in the form of three waves that represent the strong tripartite partnership among the industry, unions and government in supporting SRS. It also represents SRS’ core values of Quality, Reliability and Sustainability.



The hybrid event gathered more than 350 participants, comprising industry players such as ship owners, managers, operators, and classification societies. Speakers from PACC Ship Managers, GARD (Singapore), Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and MPA’s Shipping Division shared their expertise in maritime energy transition, fleet improvement and shipping operational safety, as well as key takeaways on conducting remote inspection and surveys. A total of 15 companies received Green Ship certificates under the Green Ship Programme, for their efforts in reducing the environmental impact of their fleet.