  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 8 12:07

    Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will roll out the SRS Notation initiative to recognise ship owners and operators who voluntarily incorporate solutions to drive digital transformation, strengthen cyber security, enhance well-being of seafarers and pursue sustainable shipping. The Singapore Registry of Ships is the first ship registry in the world to introduce such an accreditation system. This was announced by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport, at the 2021 SRS Forum today. He also presented the SRS Top Net Tonnage Contributor Award to Wan Hai Lines Ltd. Themed “Your Partner in Quality and Sustainable Shipping” and organised by MPA, this year’s forum was conducted in a hybrid format, and focused on topics related to fleet improvement, prevention of container fire onboard and shipping decarbonisation.

    Delivering the opening address, Mr Chee noted that the SRS has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 1966, and had since grown into one of the largest, youngest, and highest-quality fleets in the world. Singapore aimed to do more with our SRS together with tripartite partners in the industry and unions, and would be launching the SRS Notation, an accreditation system for vessels that have done well in key areas. He said: "Looking ahead, we aspire for the SRS Notation to be universally recognised as an assurance of a vessel's quality and future-readiness."

    First ship registry in the world to introduce “smart”, “cyber”, “welfare” and “green” notations for vessels

    To be rolled out on 1 November 2021, the SRS Notation covers four categories and is available to ship owners at no additional cost. Singapore-flagged vessels that fulfil the requirements for each of the categories will be issued a certificate of recognition and their details will be published on the MPA website to enhance their commercial attractiveness. The notation categories are:

    “Smart” notation – awarded to vessels that adopt digital solutions to improve the safety and efficiency of shipboard operations, such as automation, advanced monitoring, and remote inspection.
    “Cyber” notation – awarded to vessels that have adopted advanced cyber security measures to protect their key shipboard operational technology systems from cyber attacks. The four key systems are communication systems, propulsion, machinery and power control systems, navigation systems and cargo management systems.
    “Welfare” notation – awarded to vessels equipped with good infrastructure and welfare amenities to enhance the quality of life for their crew.
    “Green” notation – awarded to vessels that have implemented solutions to reduce their carbon emissions, such as usage of low- or zero-carbon fuels. Qualifying vessels will receive additional benefits what would be introduced from 2022, such as a reduction in initial registration fees and rebates on annual tonnage taxes during the qualifying duration.
    More details about the SRS Notation application process will be made available to SRS ship owners at a later date.

    Refreshed SRS logo – encapsulating a future-ready, trusted ship registry

    A new logo for SRS was unveiled at the forum to commemorate the registry’s 55th anniversary. It comprises new visual elements that complement the former logo, in the form of three waves that represent the strong tripartite partnership among the industry, unions and government in supporting SRS. It also represents SRS’ core values of Quality, Reliability and Sustainability.

    The hybrid event gathered more than 350 participants, comprising industry players such as ship owners, managers, operators, and classification societies. Speakers from PACC Ship Managers, GARD (Singapore), Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and MPA’s Shipping Division shared their expertise in maritime energy transition, fleet improvement and shipping operational safety, as well as key takeaways on conducting remote inspection and surveys. A total of 15 companies received Green Ship certificates under the Green Ship Programme, for their efforts in reducing the environmental impact of their fleet.

Другие новости по темам: notation, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Singapore Registry of Ships  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 8

12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21
13:56 ICS submits plan to IMO to deliver net zero by 2050
13:47 Stonepeak to acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2bn transaction
13:18 Russian Railways launches traffic on new bridge across Volga-Don Canal near Volgograd
11:46 Kalmar to deliver six Automatic Stacking Cranes to assist VICT extend yard capacity in Melbourne
11:39 Singapore to host SRS Forum 2021 organised by MPA
11:10 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2021 fell by 19% YoY
10:43 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
10:27 Crowley to open offshore wind services office in Rhode Island with Gov. Dan McKee
10:09 Oboronlogistics delivered over 11,000 tonnes of cargo to Sabetta in July-September’21
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward trend on Global bunker market continues on Oct 06
09:30 Crude oil prices reach their three-year maximum
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5

2021 October 5

17:53 KN became operator of two comissioned LNG terminals
17:31 Koos Timmermans appointed as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:21 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
16:44 Berg propels direct-drive concept with The Switch technology at its core