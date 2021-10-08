  • Home
  • News
  • Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 8 11:23

    Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office

    Crowley Maritime Corporation and Gov. Dan McKee announced the opening of the company’s new Rhode Island office to advance the development and operation of offshore wind energy installations.

    The new office for the company’s New Energy division, located at CIC Providence in the Innovation and Design District, will spearhead Crowley’s delivery of services, assets and expertise. The company will provide landside and marine logistics solutions during all phases of the offshore wind lifecycle to customers throughout the United States. This includes workforce development, port terminals and marshaling, vessel development and operation, and engineering.

    “Crowley is committed to enabling the U.S. development of clean, sustainable energy through offshore wind solutions,” said Ray Fitzgerald, the company’s chief operating officer. “Our extensive expertise in supply chain services and deep experience with maritime assets will help Rhode Island and the United States meet the growing demand for new energy. We are honored to partner with Gov. Dan McKee to launch our new services.”

    The Rhode Island office, 225 E. Dyer St., demonstrates Crowley’s commitment to providing innovative logistics solutions, new emerging energy sources, and the development of public-private partnerships to expand its services in the offshore wind industry.

    “I am proud to welcome Crowley to Rhode Island as the latest key contributor to our state’s thriving innovation economy,” said Gov. McKee. “Crowley’s diverse expertise in the offshore wind sector and marine industry at large will be an invaluable asset as Rhode Island continues to lead the nation toward a clean, renewable energy future. We wish the Crowley team nothing but success.”

    Recently, Crowley, through its New Energy subsidiary Crowley Wind Services, announced the impending purchase of 42 acres surrounding Salem Harbor Station in Massachusetts, as the company becomes the long-term offshore wind port operator for the site serving the first utility-scale U.S. offshore wind project by Vineyard Wind Partners.

    Crowley also has partnered with Danish shipping company ESVAGT to increase vessel availability becoming the single-source terminal and supply chain management solution for the energy sector's supply chain. As the largest employer of U.S. mariners, Crowley and RelyOn Nutec are partnering on programs to increase the availability of offshore wind safety training across the U.S.

    “We are very pleased that Crowley’s New Energy division is joining a dozen other offshore wind–related companies in our I-195 innovation and design district,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. “We welcome the Crowley team, with their expertise and experience in the maritime field, to the Ocean State, and we look forward to working with the company as we further strengthen Rhode Island’s position at the center of America’s Blue Economy.”

    “We are so pleased to welcome Crowley Maritime Corporation to the CIC family. Across the globe, CIC prides itself on providing a growth platform for clients that believe in building a better tomorrow,” said Rebecca Webber, CIC Providence general manager. “Here in Providence, our innovation ecosystem and Rhode Island’s geography combine powerfully to attract world-class offshore wind companies, and Crowley is clearly in that category. We look forward to supporting their success as they continue to advance renewable energy and combat climate change.”

    About Crowley

    Crowley Maritime Corporation is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 160 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 6,300 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with nearly 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 35 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.

Другие новости по темам: offshore wind farms, Crowley  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 8

12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21
13:56 ICS submits plan to IMO to deliver net zero by 2050
13:47 Stonepeak to acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2bn transaction
13:18 Russian Railways launches traffic on new bridge across Volga-Don Canal near Volgograd
11:46 Kalmar to deliver six Automatic Stacking Cranes to assist VICT extend yard capacity in Melbourne
11:39 Singapore to host SRS Forum 2021 organised by MPA
11:10 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2021 fell by 19% YoY
10:43 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
10:27 Crowley to open offshore wind services office in Rhode Island with Gov. Dan McKee
10:09 Oboronlogistics delivered over 11,000 tonnes of cargo to Sabetta in July-September’21
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward trend on Global bunker market continues on Oct 06
09:30 Crude oil prices reach their three-year maximum
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5

2021 October 5

17:53 KN became operator of two comissioned LNG terminals
17:31 Koos Timmermans appointed as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:21 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
16:44 Berg propels direct-drive concept with The Switch technology at its core