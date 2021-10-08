2021 October 8 09:58

Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)

Image source: Onezhsky Shipyard

The ship designer - B.V. Damen Shipyards Gorinchem

Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) says it has delivered the azimuth stern drive tug of Project ASD 3413 Ice Arc5 named Pomor (hull No 410) to the customer, FSUE Rosmorport. The ship intended for Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk branch had been moved to Arkhangelsk upon successful completion of sea trials.

The trial commission checked the operation condition of the ship equipment, basic performance characteristics, functioning of automation, navigation and communication equipment. Complete readiness for operation and good characteristics of the tug have been confirmed. A special project was developed to move the ship to Arkhangelsk which included the construction of a pontoon for passing inland water ways of Russia as well as towing of the newbuild to Belomorsk from where the tug proceeded to Arkhangelsk under its own power.

The ship laid down by Onezhsky Shipyard on 15 May 2020 was launched on 14 May 2021.

The ship with a strengthened hull, ice strengthenings and ice fenders features good towing characteristics and maneuverability. It is intended for towing of vessels, floating facilities and structures in ice-free and ice covered sea waters. Class notation of the ship: КМ_АRC5R1AUT1 FF3WS ESCORT TUG.

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 33.7 meters; width – 12,69 meters; maximum draft at full displacement – no more than 5.7 meters; speed at minimum draft - 12 knots.; draw on the hook – at least 45 tonnes; crew - at least 8; special personnel – at least 2.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.

Related link:

Onezhsky Shipyard launches Ice Arc5 tug Pomor built for Rosmorport >>>>



Photos and video from the website of Onezhsky Shipyard