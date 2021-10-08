2021 October 8 09:15

Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

Crude oil prices rose by 1.12%-1.28%

As of 8 October 2021, 07:56 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 1.12% higher at $82.87 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.28% to $79.31 a barrel.

Crude oil prices rose after US Department of Energy said there are no plans to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.