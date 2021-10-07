2021 October 7 16:54

Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference

The event will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot



The agenda includes the following confirmed reports: Sovcomflot top management on operation of LNG powered ships, Rosmorrechflot on construction of infrastructure for LNG bunkering in Russia, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker on Russia’s firs LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev, Rosmorport on completion of two LNG-powered ferries and ordering of new dual-fuel icebreakers. State policy on transition to environmentally friendly fuels will be covered by representatives of RF Ministries of Transport and Energy.



The discussion will be also focused on a possibility to use electric propulsion, hydrogen and methanol on sea-going and river-going ships, specific features of standardization in introduction of alternative fuels, competence development of classification societies, new technologies and materials. Some reports will cover training of personnel for the shipbuilding industry as well as training and certification of crewmembers for ships running on gas and low-flashpoint fuels.



The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online. A fee is foreseen for participation.



