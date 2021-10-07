2021 October 7 16:25

World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo

MV EVER ACE the first of Evergreen Line’s 24,000 - TEU class container ship and the largest container vessel in the world, made the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo’s (POC), Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT) on 05th October 2021, according to the Port of Colombo's release.

The A-type vessel is 400 meters in length and 61.5 meters wide, has a design draft of 14.5 meters and can cruise at speeds up to 23 knots. With a nominal carrying capacity of 23,992 TEU, MV EVER ACE is one of the largest container ships in the world.

MV EVER ACE commenced sailing on 28 July 2021 and deployed on Evergreen Line’s CEM service in Asia–Europe trade, calling at Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Taipei Port, Yantian, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Felixstowe on her maiden voyage.

Evergreen Line’s A-type vessels are equipped with various eco-friendly and fuel-efficient designs.

As part of Evergreen Line’s fleet renewal plan, the carrier has ordered twelve A-type container ships. In addition to MV EVER ACE, her eleven sister ships of similar capacity are planned to join Evergreen Line’s Asia–Europe service upon delivery.

CICT is the first deep water terminal in South Asia equipped with facilities to handle the largest vessels afloat.