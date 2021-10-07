2021 October 7 15:33

Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage

Swiss-Italian dry bulk ship operator Nova Marine Carriers undertook its first carbon neutral voyage last week, offsetting the CO2 emitted by its vessel MV Sider Rodi by voluntarily purchasing carbon credits for a Madagascan solar farm project.

The Ambatolampy solar power plant provides green electricity and a stable power supply to around 50,000 Malagasy households. The project developer GreenYellow recently announced plans to significantly expand Ambatolampy’s output. The 8,063 dwt general cargo vessel MV Sider Rodi had been chartered by a major European power utility company to deliver 3,395 tonnes of woodchip from Livorno to Porto Vesme in Italy, in the process consuming 28.2 tonnes of marine gas oil and low sulphur fuel oil, equating to 94 tonnes of CO2.

This figure includes the vessel’s ballast leg from Genoa to Livorno to undertake the charter as well as the fuel consumed in port during loading and discharge operations.

In 2020 Nova Marine Carriers fleet of 80 vessels undertook over 2000 voyages and transported around 22 million tonnes of cargo. The trade was brokered by IFCHOR ClearBlue Oceans, a carbon market specialist and international shipbroker and verified by carbon accounting standard organisation Verra. The not-for-profit Verra organisation runs the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), the world’s most widely used voluntary greenhouse gas programme. According to Verra, the Ambatolampy solar power plant reduces Madagascar’s CO2 emissions by 25,000 tonnes per year.

ABOUT AMBATOLAMPY

Ambatolampy solar photovoltaic plant is a pioneer project and Madagascar’s first utility-scale solar plant. It has been operating since 2018 and has 73,000 solar panels. The plant provides green electricity to an equivalent of 50,000 households, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by 25,000 tonnes per year. In June 2021 JIRAMA and Green Yellow Madagascar announced plans to expand the Ambatolampy power plant and increase its capacity from 20 to 40MWp as well as providing for a 5MWh battery. Madagascar is currently heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels which are consumed by a thermal power station. In the past five years demand for electricity has grown by an annual average rate of 7% in Madagascar. Built by a local workforce, the plant employs 10 permanent technicians to ensure operations and maintenance.

ABOUT NOVA MARINE CARRIERS

Nova Marine Carriers SA, headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, operates a varied fleet of modern bulk carriers and belt self unloading vessels ranging from 5,000 dwt up to 57,000 dwt. With 80 ships under its control, Nova specialises in bulk traffic in the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Middle-East and in Italian cabotage trades. In 2016 the company launched a joint-venture with Canadian shipping company Algoma Central and provides a diversified fleet of dry bulk, cement carrier and short-sea vessels serving customers around the world through NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers and NovaAlgoma Shortsea Carriers.

ABOUT IFCHOR CLEARBLUE OCEANS

IFCHOR ClearBlue Oceans is a partnership dedicated to helping and guiding the shipping industry through the complexities of the carbon markets. Combining the strengths of an experienced carbon market specialist with a leading international ship-brokerage firm allows us to provide immediate and longer-term practical commercial solutions to shipowners, operators and charterers looking for support in their transition towards a low-carbon operating model.