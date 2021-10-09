  • Home
  • News
  • Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 7 18:34

    Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo

    The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) is presenting its services for the traffic of perishable products at the 23rd edition of the International Frozen Seafood Products Fair (CONXEMAR) in its own stand to wholesalers, importers, exporters, manufacturers and distributors who are meeting from today at this event being held in Vigo, according to the company's release.

    The Valenciaport delegation, headed by Rubén Marín, head of Operations of the APV, is attending with the aim of highlighting its high connectivity and facilities for this type of traffic. Valenciaport has 3,000 connections for refrigerated containers as well as refrigerated warehouses for perishable goods. The three main shipping lines in the world operate in the Port of Valencia. The CSP Iberia terminal (COSCO) has 1,500 reefer connections, APM (MAERSK) has 750 while MSC Terminal has some 600 connections.

    To these infrastructures must be added the Agro Merchants Group warehouse, which has 16,000 m2 devoted exclusively to the logistics of refrigerated products, and the 17,000 m2 border inspection post which, through the Guarantee Mark, guarantees that any container taken to these facilities must be checked in less than 45 minutes.

    This year saw the start-up of the border inspection post at the Port of Sagunto, a key infrastructure for improving the competitiveness of the precinct and which will make it possible to diversify the goods arriving at its docks. In addition, MEDLOG, a business extension of the MSC Group, is going to develop a logistics warehouse in the ZAL specialising in cold container transport for frozen and refrigerated products, for which it plans to invest 35.76 million euros.

    The PAV applies a 30% discount for fruit and vegetables and frozen and refrigerated fish in reefer containers with a minimum traffic requirement of 1,000 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port facilities of the PAV (València, Sagunto and Gandia) handled 1,300,000 tonnes of import-export of fruit and vegetable, food and fish products. Of these, 1,022,943 tonnes were destined for export (+10%), 361,302 tonnes were imported (+13%). In the first eight months of 2021, 545,531 tonnes of fruit and vegetables have been mobilised. Of these, 225,851 tonnes were exported, 280,827 tonnes imported and 38,853 tonnes of domestic traffic. Of frozen and refrigerated fish, 82,308 tonnes were shipped. Of which 8,809 are for export, 71,616 for import and 1,883 for domestic traffic.

    Valenciaport, thanks to its extensive connectivity and the competitiveness of its infrastructures and services, is positioned as a strategic hub in the Mediterranean for reefer maritime traffic. It currently has maritime connections with more than 1,000 ports all over the world, which facilitates the export of Valencian companies and their natural and extended hinterland. The Port of Valencia is currently in the top 20 of world connectivity according to the index prepared by UNCTAD, specifically in 19th position.

    CONXEMAR is one of the four most important in the world with a current exhibition area of 31,500 m2. In this edition, the event will have 486 exhibitors and co-exhibitors from 28 countries, a range that will be joined this year by Australia and Guinea-Bissau, present in the Vigo showcase for the first time. After the suspension of the 2020 edition due to covid-19, the sector will meet again in Vigo after the health crisis. In 2019, Conxemar was visited by 37,000 professionals from 108 countries around the world.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Sagunto, Valenciaport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 9

14:09 Low carbon wind farm CTV developed by Robert Allan Ltd.
13:11 Visible SCM becomes 'Visible SCM – A Maersk Company'
12:31 APM Terminals to appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as new Chief Commercial Officer
12:17 Azimut and MarineMax yachts awarded at Cannes Boat Show
11:08 Wärtsilä and Eidesvik Offshore to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project

2021 October 8

18:37 ABS chosen by Allseas for Their Deep Sea Mineral Collection Project
18:07 DNV verifies Sungrow FPV's Anchoring and Mooring design methodology using new Floating Solar Recommended Practice
17:53 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
17:32 LNG-fuelled vessels approach 30% of orders
17:29 Port of Hull welcomes its first cruise vessel in 2021
16:36 Aker Arctic developed friction testing machine for paints used in hull protection
15:23 Jan De Nul orders monopile installation system for its Floating Installation Vessel Les Alizés
14:12 Konecranes wins contract in West Africa for 5 RTGs
13:25 Hydrogen Hub Amsterdam-North Sea Canal Area launched at World Hydrogen Congress
12:42 Port Houston delivers record high cargo with record low air emissions
12:31 Contractual documents signed to implement project for Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
12:07 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore launches notation for Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS)
11:45 More than 40 ships of Sovcomflot to use LNG as main fuel in 2025
11:23 Crowley expands in Rhode Island with new offshore wind services office
11:19 ECOsubsea strengthens long-term partnership with AzkoNobel
10:47 LUKOIL increases its share in the Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea
10:29 FESCO and Gazprom Helium Service agree to cooperate at transportation of helium
10:03 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into moderate upward correction on Oct 08
09:58 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers ice class azimuth stern drive tug Pomor (video)
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:15 Crude oil prices rise after US Department of Energy statement

2021 October 7

18:34 Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo
17:49 Container ship FESCO Sofia joins the FESCO fleet
17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21