2021 October 7 18:34

Valenciaport presents its services for frozen products in Vigo

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) is presenting its services for the traffic of perishable products at the 23rd edition of the International Frozen Seafood Products Fair (CONXEMAR) in its own stand to wholesalers, importers, exporters, manufacturers and distributors who are meeting from today at this event being held in Vigo, according to the company's release.

The Valenciaport delegation, headed by Rubén Marín, head of Operations of the APV, is attending with the aim of highlighting its high connectivity and facilities for this type of traffic. Valenciaport has 3,000 connections for refrigerated containers as well as refrigerated warehouses for perishable goods. The three main shipping lines in the world operate in the Port of Valencia. The CSP Iberia terminal (COSCO) has 1,500 reefer connections, APM (MAERSK) has 750 while MSC Terminal has some 600 connections.

To these infrastructures must be added the Agro Merchants Group warehouse, which has 16,000 m2 devoted exclusively to the logistics of refrigerated products, and the 17,000 m2 border inspection post which, through the Guarantee Mark, guarantees that any container taken to these facilities must be checked in less than 45 minutes.

This year saw the start-up of the border inspection post at the Port of Sagunto, a key infrastructure for improving the competitiveness of the precinct and which will make it possible to diversify the goods arriving at its docks. In addition, MEDLOG, a business extension of the MSC Group, is going to develop a logistics warehouse in the ZAL specialising in cold container transport for frozen and refrigerated products, for which it plans to invest 35.76 million euros.

The PAV applies a 30% discount for fruit and vegetables and frozen and refrigerated fish in reefer containers with a minimum traffic requirement of 1,000 TEUs.

In 2020, the port facilities of the PAV (València, Sagunto and Gandia) handled 1,300,000 tonnes of import-export of fruit and vegetable, food and fish products. Of these, 1,022,943 tonnes were destined for export (+10%), 361,302 tonnes were imported (+13%). In the first eight months of 2021, 545,531 tonnes of fruit and vegetables have been mobilised. Of these, 225,851 tonnes were exported, 280,827 tonnes imported and 38,853 tonnes of domestic traffic. Of frozen and refrigerated fish, 82,308 tonnes were shipped. Of which 8,809 are for export, 71,616 for import and 1,883 for domestic traffic.



Valenciaport, thanks to its extensive connectivity and the competitiveness of its infrastructures and services, is positioned as a strategic hub in the Mediterranean for reefer maritime traffic. It currently has maritime connections with more than 1,000 ports all over the world, which facilitates the export of Valencian companies and their natural and extended hinterland. The Port of Valencia is currently in the top 20 of world connectivity according to the index prepared by UNCTAD, specifically in 19th position.

CONXEMAR is one of the four most important in the world with a current exhibition area of 31,500 m2. In this edition, the event will have 486 exhibitors and co-exhibitors from 28 countries, a range that will be joined this year by Australia and Guinea-Bissau, present in the Vigo showcase for the first time. After the suspension of the 2020 edition due to covid-19, the sector will meet again in Vigo after the health crisis. In 2019, Conxemar was visited by 37,000 professionals from 108 countries around the world.



