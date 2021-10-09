2021 October 7 17:03

COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields

Equinor has awarded COSL Offshore Management AS a contract to drill four wells on Statfjord Øst with the COSLPromoter rig from the spring of 2023. In addition, the rig has options for drilling five wells for Statfjord satellites afterwards, according to Equinor's release.

The contract value is calculated at around USD 56 million for the fixed part of the contract, which has an estimated duration of 220 days.

The value includes drilling and completion services, fuel, treatment of wastewater, handling of cuttings and upgrading of the rig by installing an automatic drilling control system. Additional services include running of casing, remote-operated vehicle (ROV), mobilisation and demobilisation, calculated at around USD 4 million.

After the preliminarily planned work programme has been completed, the intention is to extend the cooperation by continuing options. Prior to the planned work programme, options for any other tasks have been agreed. After drilling for Equinor on the Troll field from April 2013 to April 2021, the COSLPromoter rig is currently in hot lay-up at the CCB base outside Bergen.



The rig will have a key role in Equinor’s commitment to extending the life of late-life fields (FLX), where safety, efficiency, new ways of working and low emissions are central to maintaining profitable operation.



Partners of the Statfjord Øst licence are: Equinor Energy AS (31.6875% - operator), Petoro AS (30%), Vår Energi AS (20.55%), Spirit Energy Norway AS (11.5625%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (4.8%), Wintershall Dea Norge AS (1.4%).