2021 October 7 13:57

Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

Rosmorport says a competition has been announced for construction of a 18 MW icebreaker of Icebreaker 7 class for seaports of the North-West (Baltic) basin. According to the tender materials, the initial price is RUB 10,502,621,100. The bids are welcome until 22 October 2021.

Earlier announced competitions for construction of the second icebreaker were declared void due to absence of bidders. The contract price was finally raised from RUB 7.3 billion to RUB 10.5 billion and Samara based shipbuilding and ship repair company Nefteflot won the competition but later it was blamed for “avoiding implementation of the state contract” at the meeting of the tender committee held on 29 September 2021.

According to earlier publications of IAA PortNews, the contract on construction of the first ship of Project 21900М2 was signed by Rosmorport in 2019. Pella shipyard was contracted to build the icebreaker intended for the Far East for RUB 7.54 billion by 2024. In the end of October 2020 the icebreaker was laid down by Sietas (Germany). Those familiar with the matter shared with IAA PortNews their doubt concerning timely completion of the project by Sietas in view of the shipyard’s financial difficulties. As it was reported in early August 2021, Turkish shipbuilding and ship repair specialist Kuzey Star Shipyard signed an agreement with Petrozavodsk, Karelia based Onezhsky Shipyard for the construction of two state-of-the-art dual-fuel icebreakers of Project 23620 for Rosmorport, as a subcontractor of the newbuilding project. That agreement was signed three weeks after Onezhsky Shipyard was contracted by Rosmorport for the construction of the above mentioned ships.

Line icebreaker of Project 21900М2 with diesel-electric propulsion is intended for ensuring year-round operation of freezing ports in the North-West Basin of Russia. It is to be built under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) covering the period until 2024.

Ship specifications: LOA – 119.8 m, BOA – 27.5 m, draft – 8.5 m, speed - 17 knots, full displacement – 14,300 tonnes.

Project 21900М2 was developed by Vympel Design Bureau.

