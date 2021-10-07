2021 October 7 15:25

Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle

Serco Canada Marine (Serco) has received Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register (LR) for its Atlas 120 Frigate design, according to LR release.

The Atlas 120 Light Frigate is a modern general-purpose surface combatant that spans 120 metres in length. The ship can accommodate almost all standard NATO missile munitions and the Hangar and Flight Deck have been sized to accommodate all NATO medium lift naval helicopters. The ship has a broad range of passive and active self-defence systems to protect the ship from all directions. While not modular, the design can be easily modified to the owner’s preference in combat capability, including the addition of a passive phased array rader and a towed array sonar to augment ASW.

The vessel was evaluated in accordance with LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Naval Ships and with the International Naval Safety Association (INSA) Naval Ship Code.