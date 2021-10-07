2021 October 7 12:19

Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y

Handling of ferrous metal surged 2.9

Photo by IAA PortNews

times

In January-September 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.246 million tonnes of cargo (+11%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 7% to 516,000 tonnes, handling of ferrous metal surged 2.9 times to 510,000 tonnes while handling of grain fell by 18% to 756,000 tonnes, coal - by 17% to 310,000 tonnes.



Over the 9-month period, exports increased by 34% to 1.788 million tonnes, imports – by 48% to 27,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 36% to 430,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 561 arrivals and 556 departures including port fleet vessels versus 508 arrivals and 503 departures in January-September 2020.