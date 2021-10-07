2021 October 7 11:32

Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land

Image source: Rosmorport

The boundaries of the port of Primorsk in the Vyborg district of the Leningrad Region are to be expanded with additional plots of land. According to the official statement of RF Government, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an appropriate order.



The new territory is intended for construction of a multipurpose handling facility and related infrastructure. The facility is to be used for loading of coal, mineral fertilizers, containers and other cargoes as well as agricultural goods for onto sea-going vessels. It is to have a capacity of 35.6 million tonnes per year.



The newly approved decision will contribute to the development of the port and to construction of new handling facilities.



The works are being conducted in the framework of the Federal Project “Development of Seaports” included into the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI).



The document is to be published officially.