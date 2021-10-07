2021 October 7 11:08

Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint

The technology group Wärtsilä, in cooperation with Silverstream Technologies, will install Silverstream’s proprietary Air Lubrication System, the Silverstream System, on a trial basis on a large container vessel owned by A.P. Moller - Maersk, the world’s largest container vessel operator. The trial will examine possible improvements to the ship’s overall efficiency, focusing on the reduction of fuel consumption and associated emission levels, according to the company's release.

The programme will have a special emphasis on the potential application of the System for methanol-fuelled Maersk vessels. The ultimate aim of all three companies is to support efforts to decarbonise shipping operations. The order was placed by Maersk in May 2021.

Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System creates a carpet of microbubbles that coat the entire flat bottom of the vessel. This carpet effectively reduces frictional resistance between the hull and the water. The technology works in all maritime conditions, is not weather dependent, and does not constrain or negatively impact the normal operational profile of the vessel.

Wärtsilä is an authorised sales and service partner for the System, which is fully integrated within the company’s propulsion portfolio.

For newbuild vessels, air lubrication can notably improve compliance with the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). The System has been proven to reduce fuel burn and associated emissions by five to ten percent, depending on vessel type.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​



Silverstream Technologies in brief:

Silverstream Technologies has pioneered air lubrication within shipping for over ten years, and has invested significantly in the research and development, and testing of air lubrication for ships. The Silverstream System reduces frictional resistance between the water and the hull surface, dramatically reducing fuel consumption and associated emissions. The Silverstream System is unique in that it is the only proven air lubrication technology that can be retrofitted in 10 days or less, as well as being applicable to newbuilds. It lasts the lifetime of the ship, is complementary to and can be used in conjunction with other clean technologies and return on investment is typically between two and five years.