  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 7 12:43

    Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

    The port handled 17.1 million tonnes of cargo

    In January-September 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 17.110 million tonnes of cargo which is 8% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.

    In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 21%, year-on-year, to 5,704 million tonnes, coal - by 3% to 1.906 million tonnes while handling of grain decreased by 19% to 6.643 million tonnes.

    Over 9 months of 2021, exports climbed by 2% to 8.709 million tonnes, imports – by 52% to 544,000 tonnes while transit fell by 8% to 5.108 million tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 34% to 2.749 million tonnes.

    In January-August 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 5,682 arrivals and 5,706 departures including port fleet vessels versus 6,828 arrivals and 6,841 departures in January-September 2020.

    In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

Другие новости по темам: Rostov-on-Don  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 7

17:03 COSLPromoter to drill for Statfjord subsea fields
16:54 Registration continues for 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
16:25 World’s largest container ship makes the inaugural call at the Port of Colombo
16:03 Capital Ship Management to secure ABS decarbonization notations for current newbuild tankers
15:33 Nova Marine Carriers completes first carbon neutral Italian shortsea voyage
15:25 Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate receives LR Approval in Principle
14:23 APM Terminals Buenos Aries commissions a new, latest generation, mobile harbour crane at the terminal
13:57 Competition announced for construction of 18 MW icebreaker for RUB 10.5 billion
13:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2021
13:12 HPC to survey information systems for inland waterway ports and terminals in Europe
12:43 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year
12:42 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”
12:19 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2021 climbed by 11% Y-o-Y
12:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward trend on Oct 07
11:56 Andrey Bekasov appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:32 Primorsk port boundaries to be expanded with additional plots of land
11:08 Wärtsilä to install Silverstream’s Air Lubrication System on trial basis to reduce Maersk container ship’s carbon footprint
10:57 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
10:30 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan
09:38 The Port of Riga successfully competes in the grain handling segment in the Baltic region
09:15 Crude oil prices start decreasing

2021 October 6

18:26 MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours
18:06 IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:37 Tallink Grupp’s September statistics show improvement on last year
17:16 Austal USA awarded US$144 million contract for multiple Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships for US Navy
16:29 Qatar Petroleum places orders for four LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd.
16:02 BIMCO supports IMO development of global remote inspection guidelines
15:51 ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute
15:47 Seaspan accepts delivery of first of five 12,200 TEU newbuild containerships, first of seventy newbuilds announced
15:11 FESCO launches regular container train from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk
14:38 Corporación Navios replaces its long duty cycle crane with a harbour crane type FCC 300
14:15 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21
13:56 ICS submits plan to IMO to deliver net zero by 2050
13:47 Stonepeak to acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2bn transaction
13:18 Russian Railways launches traffic on new bridge across Volga-Don Canal near Volgograd
11:46 Kalmar to deliver six Automatic Stacking Cranes to assist VICT extend yard capacity in Melbourne
11:39 Singapore to host SRS Forum 2021 organised by MPA
11:10 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2021 fell by 19% YoY
10:43 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
10:27 Crowley to open offshore wind services office in Rhode Island with Gov. Dan McKee
10:09 Oboronlogistics delivered over 11,000 tonnes of cargo to Sabetta in July-September’21
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward trend on Global bunker market continues on Oct 06
09:30 Crude oil prices reach their three-year maximum
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5

2021 October 5

17:53 KN became operator of two comissioned LNG terminals
17:31 Koos Timmermans appointed as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:21 MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats
16:44 Berg propels direct-drive concept with The Switch technology at its core
16:16 Reconstruction of two berths completed in the seaport of Pevek
15:37 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
15:13 ABS awards DSME CyberSafety Product Design Assessment
14:41 Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting metal for construction of two research vessels of Project 17050
14:14 Codling Wind Park contracts DNV to certify Ireland’s flagship offshore wind farm
13:53 Van Oord orders methanol-ready 175m wind farm vessel
13:38 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize equipment for construction of LNG production terminal
13:12 Solstad Offshore sells seven vessels for recycling
12:34 CJC joins the UK Chamber of Shipping
12:11 Ports of Stockholm takes another step towards onshore power connections for cruise ships
11:10 Austal Philippines delivers 118 metre high-speed trimaran ferry to Fred. Olsen Express
10:50 North Sea Port throws its weight behind sustainable energy supplies in the Flemish ports and beyond with Flux50