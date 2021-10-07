2021 October 7 12:43

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 9M’2021 fell by 8%, year-on-year

The port handled 17.1 million tonnes of cargo

In January-September 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 17.110 million tonnes of cargo which is 8% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 21%, year-on-year, to 5,704 million tonnes, coal - by 3% to 1.906 million tonnes while handling of grain decreased by 19% to 6.643 million tonnes.

Over 9 months of 2021, exports climbed by 2% to 8.709 million tonnes, imports – by 52% to 544,000 tonnes while transit fell by 8% to 5.108 million tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 34% to 2.749 million tonnes.

In January-August 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 5,682 arrivals and 5,706 departures including port fleet vessels versus 6,828 arrivals and 6,841 departures in January-September 2020.

In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.