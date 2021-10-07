  • Home
  • 2021 October 7 10:30

    Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports provide update on Clean Air Action Plan

    The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Among other topics, the meeting will include a discussion of tariff language being developed to implement the Clean Truck Fund Rate, according to the company's release.

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be virtual, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. To participate in the meeting, click here to register and you will receive instructions on participating via computer or phone. Records of prior meetings can be found here.

    This is the second meeting of 2021 and the 12th under the CAAP 2017 Update.

    The CAAP 2017 Update is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emission future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 87% for diesel particulate matter, 58% for nitrogen oxides, and 97% for sulfur oxides. Targets for reducing greenhouse gases from port-related sources were introduced as part of the 2017 CAAP. The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006.

    The ports will take public comments at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation issues. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website prior to the meeting. For more information, visit cleanairactionplan.org.

    The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach are the two largest ports in the nation, first and second respectively, and combined are the ninth-largest port complex in the world. The two ports handle approximately 40% of the nation’s total containerized import traffic and 25% of its total exports. Trade that flows through the San Pedro Bay ports complex generates more than 3 million jobs nationwide.

