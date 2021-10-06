2021 October 6 18:06

IUMI supports Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization

The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) fully endorses the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization that was announced last month by the Getting to Zero Coalition. The Call to Action unites the voices of more than 150 industry leaders, companies and organizations representing the entire maritime value chain, including shipping, cargo, energy, finance, ports, and infrastructure.

The collective is calling for decisive government action, public policy development and investment to enable the full decarbonization of international shipping in line with the Paris Agreement temperature goal.



The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization was developed by a multi-stakeholder task force convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition – a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum, and Friends of Ocean Action. The signatories include some of the world’s largest actors in global trade and the maritime industry.

Signatories of the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization call on world leaders to:

Commit to decarbonizing international shipping by 2050 and deliver a clear and equitable implementation plan to achieve this when adopting the IMO GHG Strategy in 2023.

Support industrial scale zero emission shipping projects through national action, for instance by setting clear decarbonization targets for domestic shipping and by providing incentives and support to first movers and broader deployment of zero emissions fuels and vessels.

Deliver policy measures that will make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030, including meaningful market-based measures, taking effect by 2025 that can support the commercial deployment of zero emission vessels and fuels in international shipping.



The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) represents 45 national and marine market insurance and reinsurance associations. Operating at the forefront of marine risk, it gives a unified voice to the global marine insurance market through effective representation and lobbying activities. As a forum for the exchange of ideas and best practice, IUMI works to raise standards across the industry and provides opportunities for education and the collection and publication of industry statistics. IUMI is headquartered in Hamburg and traces its roots back to 1874.