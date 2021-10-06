2021 October 6 15:51

ESL Shipping, Attracs and Viking Line develop models for reducing emissions in shipping together with Åbo Akademi and PBI Research Institute

Viking Line, ESL Shipping and Attracs have recently joined forces with Åbo Akademi University and PBI Research Institute and are now taking the lead to solve the most pressing obstacles for reducing emissions and improving transparency in the industry, according to the company's release. The aim of the project, called DEOS - Driving Emissions Out of Shipping, is to develop emissions reporting models to enable cargo owners to understand the emissions of their supply chain and select verified low emission transportation that give them and actors in their supply chain a competitive advantage.



DEOS has received financing from Business Finland, the Finnish government organization for innovation funding. The project is scheduled to last until spring 2022 and is currently sailing forward with full speed. Pilot cases of emission reporting in the entire logistics chain are progressing and the dialogue with policymakers and cargo owners is active.



ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region.