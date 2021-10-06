2021 October 6 14:15

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8.6% in 9M’21

Coal accounted for 52.4% of cargo bound for ports

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 263.3million tonnes in January-September 2021, up 8.6%, year-on-year.



In the reported period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled 108.2 million tonnes (+12.1%), to the ports of the Southern Region – about 67.7 million tonnes (+19.2%), to the ports of the Far East Region – 86.2 million tonnes (+5%).



Coal accounted for 52.4%, oil cargo – 21.6%, ferrous metal – 6.7%, fertilizers – 6.5%, ore – 3.4%, grain – 2.5%.



In the reported period, loading of export coal grew by 12.8% to over 137.3 million tonnes including 71.4 million tonnes transported to the Far East port (+2.8%). Transportation of oil products bound following Far East ports rose by 7.9% to 5.9 million tonnes, iron and manganese ore – 3.6 times to 0.5 million tonnes, timber – 1.7 times to 376,000 tonnes.