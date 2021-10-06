2021 October 6 11:39

Singapore to host SRS Forum 2021 organised by MPA

Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) Forum 2021 will be held October 8 (12.30-16.40) at Grand Ballroom 1 (Level 1), The Ritz- Carlton, Millenia Singapore 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799. Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport will grace the SRS Forum 2021 as Guest-of-Honour. Organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, this year’s Forum is themed “Your Partner in Quality and Sustainable Shipping” and coincides with the 55th anniversary of the SRS.



During the event, he will be launching a new SRS initiative and unveil its refreshed logo to commemorate 55 years of ship registry service.



