Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2021 fell by 19% YoY



The number of bunker operations fell from 2,567 to 2,524

In January-September 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 599,200 tonnes, down 19% versus 739,200 tonnes sold in January-September 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 459,000 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 101,000 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Lubes sales totaled 18 million tonnes.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.