2021 October 6 10:09

Oboronlogistics delivered over 11,000 tonnes of cargo to Sabetta in July-September’21

Image source: Oboronlogistics

From July to September 2021, vessels of Oboronlogistics LLC delivered from the port of Arkhangelsk to the port of Sabetta more than 11 thousand tons of cargo intended for the construction of infrastructure facilities in the oil and gas industry. Unloading of vessels in the port of Sabetta was carried out at the berth and on the roadstead using ship cranes.

The new Arctic port of Sabetta is the leader in cargo turnover growth among Russian seaports. Its main task is the transportation of oil and gas industry products, building materials, providing year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route.

Oboronlogistics vessels have been delivering cargo to the port of Sabetta on a regular basis since 2020. Sea transportation is optimal for heavy machinery, equipment, various metal structures, pipes for drilling, etc.

Universal bulk carriers of Oboronlogistics LLC can transport any type of cargo. The vessels have holds and cargo decks for rolling equipment and container placement. The ship cranes with a lifting capacity of up to 350 tons allows you to carry out operational cargo handling.