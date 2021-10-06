Crowley to open offshore wind services office in Rhode Island with Gov. Dan McKee

  • Home
  • 2021 October 6 10:27

    Crowley Maritime Corporation and the state of Rhode Island will announce the opening of the company’s Providence office at Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) to serve the development of offshore wind in Rhode Island and surrounding regions.

    Crowley, through its New Energy Division, will offer its assets and expertise for the landside and marine logistics solutions during all phases of the offshore wind development to customers throughout the northeastern U.S.

    The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at CIC Providence.

    Among the guests who will attend the ceremony: Dan McKee, Governor, Rhode Island, Ray Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer, Crowley, Stefan Pryor, Secretary of Commerce, Rhode Island and Rebecca Webber, General manager, CIC Providence

    About Crowley
    Crowley Maritime Corporation is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 160 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 6,300 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with nearly 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 35 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.

