2021 October 5 17:53

KN became operator of two comissioned LNG terminals

Since Gas Natural Açu (GNA) LNG-to-power project has launched commercial operations, KN became an operator of the two fully operational LNG terminals worldwide, KN says in its press release. The opening ceremony of the GNA LNG terminal and the GNA I thermal power plant celebrates significant milestone of the project for GNA, as well as for KN Açu Serviços de Terminal de GNL Ltda. (KN Açu), which is responsible for ensuring flawless operations of the fully functioning LNG import terminal in the Port of Açu, Brazil.



Natural gas-fired thermoelectric plant UTE GNA I (hereinafter – GNA I) is a USD 1 billion LNG-to-power project located at the Port of Açu, in the northern region of Rio de Janeiro. With 1,338 MW of installed capacity, enough to supply energy for 6 million households, GNA I will contribute to the energy security of the national system. In addition, the project includes a FSRU BW Magna, a 28 MMm3/day operational LNG floating storage regasification unit.

KN has been appointed as the operator of the LNG terminal in this project in 2020 with initial 13-year operational period term of the agreement, including a possibility of its extension upon mutual agreement. Since then, KN established local organisation KN Açu and provided extensive in-house training for local O&M team, the company role also comprised the development of O&M strategy and ISO compliant management system, other relevant operational and commercial processes such as terminal commercial rules, emergency response plan, hydrocarbon accounting system and other systems required for the operational phase of the terminal.



KN and KN Açu teams have jointly assisted GNA in launching commercial operation by providing extensive on-site and remote support during different project development phases including mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning stages including functional and performance testing of the terminal. Furthermore, assistance was provided in LNG terminal's readiness audits before major project start-up milestones such as hydrocarbon introduction to the terminal, FSRU arrival, gas send-out operations and similar.



„It is a great pleasure for KN to witness one of the most significant achievements in the recent Brazilian energy sector development and a historic moment for our long-term partner GNA. We are honoured to have a possibility to contribute to this important milestone of a very complex project by our global in-depth expertise and know-how in LNG terminal operational capabilities. Also, I would like to express my gratitude for the tireless professionalism and determination of KN and KN Açu teams, who are committed to ensuring long-term functions of safe and reliable LNG terminal operations trusted to us“, says Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.

“We have reached a significant milestone in implementation of GNA I project and today is a good day to celebrate the joint efforts of everyone involved. We are grateful for the expertise and competence brought by KN into the project, and we are confident that KN will further maintain high safety and goal-oriented performance”, says Bernardo Perseke, CEO of GNA.



KN is among the very few companies worldwide with experience of successfully commissioning floating LNG import terminals on two continents (Europe and South America), also achieving several worlds “firsts” and commercial innovation in the industry, including multi-user mode, virtual LNG swaps, continuous small-scale reloads and FSRU integration with onshore truck loading infrastructure.



Besides being operator of LNG terminal in Port of Açu, KN is owner and operator of Klaipėda LNG terminal based on FSRU “Independence” since 2014 as well as the onshore LNG reloading station, which is part of the LNG value chain in the Baltic region. Furthermore, KN also partnered up with companies developing LNG projects in South America in 2015-2016, when the company supported the construction and commissioning of the LNG terminal in the Port of Cartagena, Colombia.



GNA - Gás Natural Açu is a joint venture formed among Prumo Logística, BP and Siemens, which is dedicated to the development, implementation and operation of sustainable and structuring energy and gas projects. The company is building in Port of Açu, Rio de Janeiro, the largest LNG-to-power complex in Latin America. Currently, the project includes the development of two natural gas-fired thermoelectric plants (GNA I and GNA II), which together, will achieve 3 GW of installed capacity, enough to supply energy for up to 14 million households, as well as an LNG regasification terminal.