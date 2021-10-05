2021 October 5 17:21

MarineMax to acquire Intrepid Powerboats

MarineMax announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intrepid Powerboats (Intrepid), a premier manufacturer of powerboats. MarineMax expects the acquisition to close before December 31, 2021, and to be accretive in its first full twelve-month period.



Intrepid Powerboats is recognized as a world class producer of customized boats, carefully reflecting the unique desires of each individual owner. Based in Largo, Florida, Intrepid follows a direct-to-consumer distribution model and produced revenue in excess of $60 million in the last twelve months. Intrepid has received many awards and accolades for its innovations and high-quality craftsmanship that create industry leading products in their categories.



