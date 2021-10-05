2021 October 5 16:16

Reconstruction of two berths completed in the seaport of Pevek

On September 28, 2021, works on the reconstruction of two federal property objects in the seaport of Pevek - berths No. 1 and No. 2 - were completed in full, Rosmorport says in a press release.

FSUE "Rosmorport" acted as a customer for the reconstruction. This activity is included in The Seaports of Russia federal project of The Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure for the period up to 2024 and is being implemented as a part of The Development of the Transport System State Program of the Russian Federation.

Pevek is the northernmost seaport in Russia. It is the most mechanized and the deepest seaport along the entire length of the Northern Sea Route. It is open for vessels during summer navigation period from early July to late October and serves to ensure the northern delivery to the regions of the Far North.

Difficult conditions of using the seaport berths, which experience periodic pressure during the ice drift in spring and the first floating ice floes in autumn, as well as bulkheads and impact of mooring vessels have led to significant physical deterioration of the berths and the necessity of technical restoration.

Design documentation for the berths reconstruction was developed by NPKProekt LLC, construction and installation works were performed by the general contractor Planum (Cyprus) Limited.

Works on the berths reconstruction were carried out from September 2019 to September 2021 (with layoff for winter period) in difficult environmental conditions: with frequent frosts and snowfalls, constant wind with gusts up to 35 meter per second and storms.

As a result of the reconstruction of the facilities, the following parameters were achieved: the berths total length is 365.64 m, the type of structure is a sheet pile wall, the design depth at the cordon is 9.8 m. The berths can accommodate vessels with a draft of up to 8.6 m. Estimated cargo tonnage is 800 thousand tons per year.

The FSUE "Rosmorport" reconstruction expenditures amounted to more than 500 million rubles.

Currently, measures are being taken to prepare the berths for the final inspection by Rostechnadzor and Rosprirodnadzor authorities in order to obtain conclusions on the compliance of the reconstructed facilities with the requirements of design documentation, including the requirements of energy efficiency, as well as legislation in the field of environmental protection. The facilities are planned to be commissioned before the end of December 2021.